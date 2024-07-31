Angola: Criminal Investigation Destroys Farm With Over 3,000 Cannabis Plants

Mbanza Kongo — The Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) in Mbanza Kongo municipality, northern Zaire province, on Monday destroyed a field of about one hectare that had more than 3,000 plants of cannabis, SIC said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the criminal investigation, the destruction of the field where the drug was grown took place in the town of Mama Rosa, 70 km from the municipal seat of Luvo.

It adds that the action was the result of a micro-operation carried out by SIC officers in that commune on the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The report presumes that the owners of this product are citizens of the neighboring DRC, who persistently enter national territory illegally, practicing agricultural activity in border areas of this region.

At least 25 kg of cannabis were seized on Monday night by the National Police in Nzeto city, after it was abandoned on the public highway and found by police officers who were patrolling in the vicinity of the market at the Loge River Checkpoint, which borders Zaire and Bengo provinces.

The drug, according to the police report, was to be transported to the country's capital, Luanda.DMN/JL/AMP