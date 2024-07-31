South Africa: Cape Town Probably Dodged a Bullet When It Lost the 2004 Olympic Games Bid

30 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Brij Maharaj

Although events like the Olympics do produce benefits, the international experience suggests that the ephemeral and exaggerated benefits privilege the elite at the expense of the poor; socioeconomic inequalities tend to be exacerbated; and the taxpayer picks up the astronomical bill.

Sport, which was once a form of entertainment based on ability and healthy competition and traditionally embodied a sense of honour, prestige and national pride, has now emerged as an essential political, social and economic force - for example, the competition to host the Olympic Games and Fifa World Cup.

A common argument is that such global sports events provide opportunities for local economic development and attract foreign investment. Although such events do produce benefits, the international experience suggests that the ephemeral and exaggerated benefits privilege the elite at the expense of the poor; socioeconomic inequalities tend to be exacerbated; and the taxpayer picks up the astronomical bill.

Organisations like Fifa, the International Olympics Committee and the Commonwealth Games Federation (which are not known for transparency and public accountability) have basically developed a franchise model that delineates the form and structure of sporting events in significant detail. Furthermore, as I have written before, the bidding country commits to absorbing any cost overruns, a guarantee that is like signing a blank cheque.

There are many examples of cities still paying off crippling debt after hosting the Games. It has been argued that staging the Olympics is like an investment on...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.