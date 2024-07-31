Malawi: Govt Commends Innovative Projects in Education Sector

Ministry of Education says innovative research projects are crucial in enhancing education outcomes among the young one's as it breaks down the barriers to their education.

The line minister in the ministry, Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima said as one of their mandate is to develop human capital for social economic development hence there is need to scale up in investing into education and skills by including the young one's.

She was speaking in Lilongwe after presiding over the official launch of a project by Link Community Development Malawi (LCDM) dubbed at "Scalling-up Innovative Gender Inclusion and Safeguarding Approaches: Evidence from Malawi, Ethiopia and Uganda".

"I am grateful that through this project my ministry will be supported to expand access and enhance utilization of basic literacy, numerous and livelihood skills and knowledge attained by young people for effective participation in sustainable personal, community and national development," Kambauwa Wirima said.

She also encouraged parents to continue supporting the young one's in working to break down education barriers as the ministry strives to ensure that no every child is left behind regardless of gender, disability, ethnicity or any other vulnerabilities.

Country Director at LCDM, Harlod Kuombola sighted that the project has been pressed to scale up the already existing innovations in gender inclusion and safeguarding to ensure that all learners can benefit from improved capacity by government in complementing to issues of gender inclusion and safeguarding.

"In this project, we are looking at what government can take forward to ensure that all learners in Malawi can benefit, one of those gaps is on complementary basic education, most of our facilitators who teach form four graduates have not acquired professional teacher trainings from any TCC, so we are looking at what are the low cost strategies that can support them to deliver on inclusive education in complementary basic education," Kuombola said.

He also added that research are crucial in projects as it drives the national agenda as data will be needed to develop informed decisions that can work for the ministry of education.

This is a three year project which will be conducted in phases as it will go into initial stages then the second phase called community of practice for facilitators to practice those results and the results in the second year will be used to inform communities of practice in the third year.

Link Community Development Malawi is implementing the project with funding from Global Partnership for Education's Knowledge and Innovation Exchange (GPE KIX) with the initiative to explore the enablers and challenges in scalling-up effective Gender Equality, Inclusive and Safeguarding innovations in Malawi, Uganda and Ethiopia.