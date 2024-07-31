Malawi: Zikhale Must Go, Some Malawi Citizens Stage an Online Protest

30 July 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

A citizen movement through the Zatikwana Campaign, has started an online protest demanding President Lazarus Chakwera to remove Minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale Ng'oma for what they call his incompetence.

National Youth Chair for Zatikwana Campaign, Tawene Simbeye told Zodiak Online this morning that the grouping thinks Ngoma is behind the Department of Immigration's failure to timely and efficiently deliver passports.

Simbeye further says the grouping is calling on swift appointment of Director General of Immigration Department to solve what they call the passport crisis.

But Minister of Information and Government Spokesperson Moses Kumkuyu says appointment of cabinet ministers is the presidential prerogative.

Kunkuyu has added that several concerns raised in the petition are being addressed as Malawians are able to access passports.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.