South Africa: Parliament's Joint Rules Committee Establishes Structures for Seventh Parliamentary Term

30 July 2024
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

Parliament's Joint Rules Committee has at its meeting today approved the establishment of the Joint Rules structures for the 7th Parliament.

In terms of the current Joint Rules, the committee consists of the members of the Rules Committee of the National Assembly (NA) and the Rules Committee of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). The Joint Rules Committee is established in terms of Section 45 of the Constitution and Joint Rule 109.

This committee makes determinations on joint structures following the establishment of a new Parliament. It is required to determine the composition of the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests, the Parliamentary Group on International Relations, the Joint Standing Committee on the Financial Management of Parliament, the Joint Standing Committee on Defence, and the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence, among others.

Joint Rule 158 currently provides that the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests comprises members in substantially the same proportion in which they are represented in the NA and nine NCOP delegates. Today, the JRC resolved that, for the duration of the 7th Parliament, the composition of the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests will comprise 20 members - 11 members of the NA and nine permanent delegates from the NCOP.

For this parliamentary term, the Parliamentary Group on International Relations will consist of nine NA members and four NCOP permanent delegates. The JRC also resolved that the Joint Standing Committee on the Financial Management of Parliament, as per the provisions of Rule 147, would consist of nine NA members and five permanent delegates from the NCOP.

Determining membership of the Joint Standing Committee on Defence is guided by Section 228(3)(a) of the Interim Constitution which provides that a Joint Standing Committee on Defence shall be established, consisting of members of all political parties holding more than 10 seats in the National Assembly and willing to participate in the Committee. The formula used to determine membership is provided by Section 228(3)(c). It was resolved that the committee would consist of 17 members - 11 NA members and six NCOP permanent delegates.

The Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence will consist of 11 members. According to the Intelligence Services Oversight Act, this Committee shall consist of up to 15 Members of Parliament appointed based on proportional representation. The Act further provides that if the total number of seats on the Committee allocated to the political parties is fewer than 15, the unfilled seats shall not be allocated to any political party, but the Committee shall nevertheless be deemed as properly constituted. The Act further prescribes that no Member of Parliament shall be appointed as a member of the Committee before they receive a security clearance.

