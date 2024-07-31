Rwanda: Hold Them in Contempt, Kagame On 'Sports-Washing' Critics

President Paul Kagame has said criticisms of Rwanda's investments in the sports and entertainment industries should be held "in contempt."

Kagame said this on Tuesday, July 30, responding to an Op-Ed by the Government Spokesperson, Yolande Makolo, published by The New Times, in which she addressed criticisms of Rwanda's dedication to sports development.

"All these are failed efforts. Have been for very long time so far. And will [always] be! Hold them in contempt!!" Kagame said of the criticisms.

Makolo's opinion piece followed what has been described as a 'hatchet job' by American sports broadcaster ESPN, which recently attacked the partnership between Rwanda and NBA, accusing the country of "sportswashing," a term that refers to the investments as a 'coverup' for alleged human rights abuses.

For Makolo, the critics who have "the Africa bias...are swimming against the tide."

"The NBA are just one of the global sporting brands who have come to see that there's a world beyond the West," she said.

"For them, Africa offers huge growth potential - both in terms of revenue and fans - and it's also an opportunity for them to contribute to our development. And also for the sheer joy of sport, that brings people together. It's a win-win."

Similar 'sportswashing' criticisms have been made previously about Rwanda's partnerships with European football clubs Arsenal, Bayern Munich and PSG.

The country has banked on sports - a half a trillion-dollar industry - playing a positive role in its ambitious development plans.

Rwanda made key investments into the construction of modern sports facilities such as BK Arena, the newly refurbished 45,000-seat Amahoro Stadium and Kigali Pele Stadium, among others.

These and previous investments in sports and entertainment have contributed to the country's rapid economic transformation over the past 30 years after the Genocide against the Tutsi.

"The 'Visit Rwanda' tourism campaign, promoted in large part through sports partnerships with Arsenal FC, Paris St Germain and FC Bayern Munich, allowed Rwanda to generate $620 million USD in 2023, a 36% increase from 2022," Makolo noted.

"Rwanda has moved from a consumer of sport to a participant in the business of sports."

She also noted the role played by sports in post-conflict reconstruction, not just in Rwanda but worldwide.

"These critics are not only trying to deprive us of the economic benefits of global sport, but they're actively trying to undermine our efforts to achieve social cohesion," she said.