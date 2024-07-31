South Africa: Select Committee On Education Chairperson Notes With Concern Reports of Racism in Schools

document

The Chairperson of the Select Committee on Education, Mr Makhi Feni, has noted with concern reported incidents of racism in two schools.

Mr Feni said although these may be isolated incidents, it is possible that the problem in the basic education sector is bigger than previously thought. "Racism in all its forms is deplorable and we condemn it. The schools in question should consider meaningful programmes that will foster social cohesion and South Africanness among our learners," he said.

"It is unfortunate that black learners always find themselves victims of these incidents. The learners did not choose to be black and ought to be respected in the spaces they find themselves in, especially in schools."

Two instances of racism were reported in highly regarded high schools (Pretoria Girls High and Pinelands High School) this week. In the incident at Pinelands High, several pupils have been suspended following an incident where black learners were auctioned as if they were slaves.

Mr Feni said the racist behaviour worried the committee because it affects, not only the learner, but also the parent and the perpetrator. "South Africans need to condemn such barbaric and uncivilised acts. Modern South Africa does not have spaces reserved for whites or blacks only. This was the case in the 1960s, but certainly not now," Mr Feni said.

"The question we all ought to ask genuinely is what emboldens a person, hardly a teenager, with no knowledge of where we come from as a country, to act in a manner that points to racism. Surely, our children are not and should not be racist," he said.

Mr Feni called on the Department of Basic Education to determine the extent of the problem. "We need to make schools safe spaces for all learners from all backgrounds," he declared.

In addition, the incidents should be investigated and a determination made as to whether they were intentionally racist or a form of inadvertent oversight. "If it is oversight, we then ought to be circumspect when doing school projects and educators must provide guidance," Mr Feni said.