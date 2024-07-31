Uganda: Four More Anti-Graft Protesters Granted Bail

30 July 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Jamila Mulindwa

The magistrates court in Nakawa has granted bail to four other anti- corruption protesters arrested last week.

On Tuesday, trial magistrate Rita Kadisa Neumbe released on bail, Thomas Kanzira, Faiza Salima, Bernard Olupot and Hamala Edgar .

Earlier, the state attorney Doreen Elima asked court to allow for the amendment of the charge sheet to which the magistrate agreed.

The five including Aljab Musinguzi are now accused of being public nuisance after the count of idle and disorderly was dropped.

While the prosecution sought court to deny the bail application, the magistrate said they are substantial sureties .

However, Aljab Musinguzi was sent back to the cooler after his letter of introduction from the village chairperson was thrown out.

"A5 also presented a letter of introduction but when asked about his place of residence he mentioned a place different from where the letter was obtained," said the magistrate.

"Basing on this, I find that A5 has fallen short of meeting the legal threshold of grant of bail and I decline his application."

The case was adjourned to July, 14.

