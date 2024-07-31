Rwanda: French Singer Sensey' Set for Maiden Performance in Kigali

SenSey', a French artiste popularly known for his unique blend of Zouk, Kompa and R&B, is set to headline forthcoming second edition of 'Tuna Taka Ku Enjoy' show slated for August 3, at Mundi Center in Kigali.

It will be his first performance in the Rwandan capital.

The event is the brainchild of Hottempah Collective, a music collective and events company consisting of DJs who have made a name for themselves by throwing the biggest parties in Kigali.

Speaking to The New Times, Eric Habineza, one of the show organisers, said the return of Tuna Taka Ku Enjoy is in line with celebrating two years of Hottempah Collective in Rwanda's entertainment scene, as well as offering unique experiences to Kigali party-goers.

"As a company, we are always looking for ways to promote the entertainment industry by offering unique experiences to our customers. Tuna Taka Ku Enjoy is a concept we started last year to celebrate our one-year anniversary," Habineza said.

Last year, organisers hosted Ugandan duo Joshua Baraka and Zagazillions.

According to Habineza, SenSey was a top choice for the upcoming show because of the reception his songs have received at other Hottempah events.

"It is a choice that will create a buzz in the city. We are looking forward to the show and he and his team are very excited to come to Rwanda," Habineza noted.

About SenSey'

Afro-French musician SenSey' is renowned for his entrancing fusion of African and Afrobeat music. His music is interwoven with the rich cultural legacy of his native West Africa due to his roots there. He has established a reputation in the Parisian music scene and gained fans in France and beyond.

SenSey' has created several well-known songs that have gained popularity in the music business. One of his best songs, "Sans Elle," has a fascinating pace that is ideal for dancing.

The Malian-born musician has also worked with a variety of musicians. The songs "Honey Damoiseau" with Joe Dwet File, "J'Avoue, J'Avoue" with Hiro, "Je Suis dans Ca" with Youka, Lybro, and Dieson Samba, "Elle danse sexy" with SisiK, and "Aventure (feat. SenSey')" with Minissia are just a few of his well-known collaborations.

Tuna Taka Ku Enjoy is set for Saturday, August 3, at Mundi Center, Rwandex and tickets are already available for Rwf25,000 presale and Rwf30,000 at the door.