Rwanda Saved Over Rwf7bn Through Alternative Dispute Resolution in 2023

The government has made significant progress in resolving court cases through various Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) methods, leading to considerable financial savings and streamlined judicial processes.

During the 2023/2024 period, over 12,000 cases were resolved through mediation and plea-bargaining, resulting in savings of Rwf 7,504,967,480 from 38 mediation trials.

In the previous year, 2022/2023, the country saved Rwf 9,558,832,028 using similar methods, while the year before saw savings exceeding Rwf 11 billion.

Harrison Mutabazi, a spokesperson for the courts, says that over the past seven years, 6,848 cases were resolved through mediation. The 2023/2024 judicial year alone saw 2,199 cases resolved through mediation and 10,785 cases through plea-bargaining, reflecting a cultural shift towards resolving disputes without prolonged court procedures.

Mutabazi highlighted that the mediation efforts during the 2023/2024 judiciary year involved judges, court clerks, and private mediators.

"With 10,785 cases resolved through plea-bargaining, only the Primary and Intermediate Courts were involved in the process. These cases mainly fall under misdemeanors and petty offenses," he added.

Mutabazi emphasized the broader implications of mediation, noting its benefits for the justice sector and the business community, especially in commercial matters that would otherwise be delayed in court dockets.

"Mediation reduces the time spent in court, as there are fewer appeals and the execution process is swifter," Mutabazi said.

He further noted that ADR methods help reduce backlogs in the courts. "These processes speed up cases in court dockets, which are often the cause of backlogs," he added.

Mary Muyigwa, a resident of Gasabo, described mediation as a game-changer. She recounted her experience with a land dispute that was resolved through mediation, praising the process for saving her both time and money compared to traditional court procedures.

"Initially, I was skeptical about the method, fearing it might be unfair. However, after hearing testimonies from others who had their cases resolved through mediation, I gave it a shot and was pleased with the process. I urge everyone to consider it whenever possible.

It ensures quicker resolutions and cost savings, benefiting both the judicial system and society at large," she said.

Sifa Nzarorimana, a resident of Kicukiro, shared that her husband was arrested for a misdemeanor, which was a tough experience. However, he was released this year through plea-bargaining.

"We are poor, and taking care of our four kids alone was hard for me. I could not afford a lawyer for him, but with plea-bargaining, he is now home and back to work. Things are starting to get back to normal," she said.