Zimbabwe: Zim Swimmer Weisthuizen Out of the Olympics

ZIMBABWE swimmer Paige Van Der Weisthuizen was on Tuesday eliminated from the Olympics after she attained an overall 25th place out of the 28 in the heats of Women's 100 freestyle.

Weisthuizen missed her personal best of 57.34 in the heats as she posted 58.19, kissing goodbye to the tournament in which she qualified for on universal slot.

"Being my first Olympics I was nervous, knowing the whole country was counting on me it does put a lot of pressure.

"In terms of my race, it wasn't what I wanted, it was not what I wanted and I am a little bit disappointed but I think I will use this going forward.

"I think I was not far off my best, so that's not bad but I think building towards LA 2028 I wanna be in a much better position," said Weisthuizen after her race at the Olympics.

Weisthuizen is one of the two swimmers representing Zimbabwe at the Olympics, Dennis Cyprianos who is competing in the male's 200m backstroke on Wednesday is the other one.

Weisthuizen added that she is now shifting focus to her next big race coming in December.

"After this I have the World Championships in Hanguary coming in December so hoping to build up to that.

"Of course, I'm going to have a few more of those Championships, but I think my build for 2028 is to go on that qualifying time so pretty much everything I'm doing for now and the next four years is building for that," added Weisthuizen.