Southern Africa: Police Crackdown On Vendors, Touts, Car Wash Operators Ahead of SADC Summit

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in conjunction with the Harare Metropolitan Police, have issued a stern warning to vendors, car wash operators, and illegal pirate taxis locally known as mushikashika to comply with city regulations ahead of the SADC Summit.

During a roadshow and awareness campaign held on Rezende Street in Harare, authorities launched 'Operation Guta Ngarigare Rakachena', a joint effort by the agencies to maintain peace and order in the city.

"Only licensed vendors will be allowed to operate, and we will issue yellow cards to those who fail to comply.

"Repeat offenders who fail to comply will be given red cards, and the police officers conducting the operation will take them into custody."

Additionally, the police have cautioned operators of illegal pirate taxis against involving touts in unlawful activities, such as unauthorized pickups and drop-offs.

Anyone found using touts to coerce passengers will face legal consequences for non-compliance.

"We are also targeting those who do dangerous parking, illegal picking and dropping, and obstruction.

"We want to keep the city clean and orderly ahead of the SADC Summit

"We encourage the public to visit the Harare Metropolitan Police Headquarters or ZRP Public Relations for more information."

Recently ZRP has initiated a nationwide crackdown, dubbed "No To Touts," aimed at eliminating the menace of touting gangs used by pirate taxis and public service vehicles.

The police are also targeting vendors selling fruits and vegetables without licenses, as well as mushikashika drivers operating in undesignated areas.

"We want to encourage people to sell their products at designated areas and load kombis at designated ranks, not in the streets," the spokesperson added.

Those seeking licenses or information on designated selling areas are advised to visit the Harare Metropolitan offices at Rowan Martin.

The SADC Summit is scheduled to take place in Harare next month, Zimbabwe is set to host the 44th SADC Summit, a high-profile gathering of Southern African leaders, on August 17, 2024, at the newly built Parliament Building in Mt. Hampden's New City, and the police are determined to ensure a smooth and orderly event.

As the host country, Zimbabwe will also assume the chairmanship of SADC.

In the lead-up to the summit, Zimbabwe is hosting the SADC Industrialisation Week.

This series of events is expected to bring together regional leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss key issues and drive economic growth in the region.