South Africa: Social Department Reaffirms Its Commitment to Protecting Children From Trafficking

The Department of Social Development (DSD) has reaffirmed its commitment to combating human trafficking, focusing on the protection of children as the world commemorates World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

This year's theme focuses on leaving no child behind in the fight against human trafficking.

The World Day Against Trafficking in Persons is observed annually on 30 July to raise awareness about human trafficking and to promote and protect the rights of trafficking victims.

The department has since taken the time to remind South Africans especially caregivers about the prevalence of human trafficking and appeal for their vigilance when it comes to protecting children.

Citing the June 2023 publication by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), the department said it was estimated that a possible 250 000 people have fallen victim to human trafficking in South Africa alone.

"This serves as a grave violation of human rights and dignity. On this World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, the Department of Social Development stands united against this heinous crime," the department said.

According to the department, children represent a significant proportion of trafficking victims worldwide, with girls being disproportionately affected.

In terms of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime's Global Report on Trafficking in Persons, children are twice as likely to face violence during trafficking than adults.

Sub-Saharan Africa, North Africa, and the Caribbean, according to the department, make up 60% of detected trafficking victims.

"In addition to conflicts, pandemics, economic hardships, and environmental challenges, the proliferation of online platforms poses risks as children often connect to these sites without adequate protection."

The department explained that traffickers exploit online platforms, social media, and the dark web to recruit and exploit children.

They also use technology to evade detection, reach wider audiences, and disseminate exploitative content.

"Countries including South Africa, are required to prioritise child protection, bolster legislation, improve law enforcement, and allocate more resources to combat child trafficking."

The department has since called for prevention efforts to target root causes of human trafficking such as poverty and inequality to reduce children's vulnerability with special attention paid to trafficking of children on the move or in transit.

According to the department, South Africa remains a source, transit, and destination country for men, women and children subjected to the crime of trafficking for forced labour and sexual exploitation.

"This means South Africans are being trafficked to other parts of the globe while the country is also used by traffickers to harbour victims in transit to other countries where they are going to be exploited.

"Victims of trafficking are also brought into the country to be exploited."

Meanwhile, traffickers are said to control victims through deception, intimidation, threats, use of force, withholding of passports, debt bondage, and forced use of drugs and alcohol.

The department has described the Prevention and Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act (PACOTIP) of 2013 as a critical legislative tool in South Africa's fight against human trafficking.

The South African government, through the Department of Social Development has implemented various measures to prevent child trafficking. The PACOTIP Act aims to align with international agreements and provides for the prosecution of traffickers, protection of victims, and coordination of anti-trafficking efforts.

The Department of Social Development's Gyan Dwarika said the significance of the PACOTIP Act, in conjunction with the Children's Act, in safeguarding vulnerable children and ensuring their rights and safety are upheld.

"The Act ensures that any child identified as a victim of trafficking is treated as a child in need of care and protection mandates immediate reporting and investigation of suspected cases, and provides for the safe placement and care of trafficked children," Dwarika said.

Dwarika's roles in the department include focusing on child labour, commercial sexual exploitation of children, online safety, and child marriages.

The department said they also offer victims of child trafficking comprehensive support and rehabilitation services.

These include psychological counselling, medical care, legal assistance, and placement in Child and Youth Care Centres (CYCCs).

She said community involvement was crucial in preventing and combating child trafficking.

"International cooperation strengthens the response to the repatriation process of children trafficked into and out of South Africa. It ensures that children are repatriated safely and in line with international standards, considering factors like the best interests of the child and the safety of the repatriation process."

Victims are also placed in accredited shelters where they are cared for by shelter staff and social workers to determine if they were trafficked.

Through the Criminal Assets Recovery Account (CARA) fund, the department is procuring a fleet of 10 vehicles to be distributed to gender-based violence (GBV) shelters accredited to accommodate victims across all nine provinces.

The Western Cape has partnered with the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) to create awareness at the Cape Town bus rank.