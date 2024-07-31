Zimbabwe: American Star Tiffany Haddish Gives Zimbabwe a Thumbs-Up

30 July 2024
The Herald (Harare)

VISITING American comedienne, Tiffany Haddish, has endorsed Zimbabwe as a safe tourist destination with peace-loving people.

Haddish, who is still in the country on vacation, recently visited the mighty Victoria Falls.

The stand-up comedienne also posted a video in a supermarket dismissing perceptions about Africa peddled by the Western media.

"Look at this grocery store. It is humongous. I am in Africa," she said in the video, which has been watched over 200 000 times on TikTok.

The video has since gone viral as Haddish trends for endorsing Africa's hospitality.

As has become the norm on social media, some did not like her remarks while others hailed the comedienne for her appreciation of Zimbabwe's hospitality and peace.

