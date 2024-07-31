Zimbabwe: ZRP Bans Dangerous Weapons in Beitbridge

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has issued a three-month ban on carrying dangerous weapons in public to reduce violent crimes in Beitbridge District.In a public notice on Tuesday, Officer Commanding Beitbridge District, Chief Superintendent Melusi Ncube said the ban will be effective from July 31 to October 30 this year.

He said the prohibited weapons include catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives and daggers.

Chief Superintendent Ncube said the move was necessitated by a notable increase in violent crimes in the district, which recorded 16 murder cases, 23 attempted murder cases, 49 assault cases, 111 robbery-related cases, 12 domestic violence cases, one unlawful entry and theft, and one rape case between October 2023 and July 2024.

"Acting in terms of Section 2(4) of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (Chapter 11:23), I do hereby temporarily prohibit the carrying in public or public display of any of the following items capable of being used as weapons namely catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives or daggers for a period of three months from July 31 to October 30, 2024," said Chief Supt Ncube.

"For the avoidance of doubt, it is declared that in terms of Section 4(4) of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (Chapter 11:23), any person failing to comply with this prohibition order shall be guilty of an offense and liable to a fine not exceeding level five or imprisonment for six months or to both a fine and imprisonment."

During this period, the police will seize all the weapons and arrest those found violating the prohibition order.