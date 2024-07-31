Zimbabwe: Macheso Names 'Kupa Kuturika' Album Tracklist

30 July 2024
The Herald (Harare)

ALICK Macheso's management has finally released the tracklist of his 13th album "Kupa Kutukirika", three days before the much-anticipated launch.

The album will be launched at Alex Sports Club in Harare, ending months of anxiety.However, Macheso's handlers have been keeping the tracklist under wraps over fear of copycats.

It comprises "Kuverengera", "Undiregererewo", "Zvichada Hama", "Murangarire", "Kunditaya" and "Hunhu Hwakashata".

The album was produced at Macheso's Alema Music in Chitungwiza by Bothwell Nyamhodera while Aaron Tomu was the engineer.

Macheso's publicist, Tichaona Makahamadze said preparations for the launch are on course.

"This is the album cover and tracklist that we have just released as people have been asking us the names of the songs," he said.

"The album will be only available on Friday morning before the main launch. We have done our groundwork and we are glad with the feedback that we have been receiving."

Macheso's launch will culminate into a night of fun after he roped in trending youthful musicians as supporting acts.

These are Saintfloew, Andy Muridzo, Feli Nandi, Enzo Ishall and the Chillpsot Records clique led by hype-man, DJ Fantan.

His sons, Esau and Tatenda, who lead Cheso Boys, are also part of the billing.

