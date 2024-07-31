Zimbabwe: Pakare Paye Product Relishes Tuku Festival

SEASONED arts consultant and publicist, Eugine Museredza who honed his skills under the late Oliver Mtukudzi's tutelage has hailed Tuku Music Limited for organising an international festival to celebrate the icon.Dubbed "Oliver Mtukudzi International Festival of Arts" (OMIFA), the two-day event will be held on September 21 and 22 at Parare Paye Centre in Norton.

Tuku would have been celebrating 72 years on September 22. He succumbed to diabetes complications on January 23, 2019, aged 66.

Tuku was declared a national hero and was buried at his rural home in Madziva, Mashonaland Central.

Five years after his death, Tuku Music Limited has decided to organise a festival in memory of the late crooner.

Museredza, who worked and managed most of Tuku's products like Ashton "Mbeu" Nyahora, Tsvete and now Innocent "Sarungano" Kufakunesu, said OMIFA was a game-changer.

"For some of us who worked with Tuku, we cannot thank the family enough for giving us exposure," he said.

"Tuku was an arts guru who was determined to empower others. In my case, I learnt arts management from him and the coming of OMIFA is good news to us."

Museredza, who is also working closely with Tuku's widow, Daisy Mtukudzi, said the late national hero taught them professionalism.

"Pakare Paye is a one-stop arts centre for creatives where poets, writers, filmmakers and musicians were raised.

"It was not surprising that some of us were groomed there and the coming of OMIFA will uplift the community of Norton," he said.

In a recent statement, OMIFA director Samantha Mtukudzi said the festival will cater for creatives in music, dance, visual arts, art and craft, fashion, theatre and film.

She also said the line-ups will be released in due course.