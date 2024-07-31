Zimbabwe: 78 CCC Activists Want Charges Quashed

30 July 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza

Lawyers representing the 78 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists who are facing allegations of participating in an unlawful gathering and disorderly conduct yesterday applied for charges against their clients to be quashed on the basis that they do not exist in Zimbabwe's Criminal and Procedure Act.One of the lawyers, Mr Jeremiah Bamu said the provisions that the State is trying to use against the CCC activists do not exist in the statute, hence the accused persons cannot plead to them.

Appearing for the State, Mr Lancelotte Mutsokoti opposed the application for the quashing of charges.

The matter was deferred to tomorrow for a ruling on the application.

