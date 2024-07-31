South Africa: Partnership Policing Gets 1,087 Behind Bars Through Operation Shanela in the Free State

press release

Multidisciplinary approach policing and proactive policing yield positive results through Operation Shanela initiative.

Roadblocks, intensive patrols on identified hotspots, and increased visibility coupled with detective tracking and tracing unit and intelligence led information made it possible for operatives to arrest and detain 1087 suspects. This includes suspects arrested for possession of drugs, rape, murder and attempted murder, with inclusion of possession of dangerous weapon.

Combat on illegal mining also led to the arrest of 136 undocumented people. 50 arrested for burglary, 15 for possession of gold bearing material. 57 were arrested for illicit mining.

* Two foreign nationals were arrested by Bloemfontein Highway patrol for possession of suspected stolen copper cable.

* Five males were arrested after dagga worth about R1million was found on the trailer of a truck hidden under the cargo on the N1.

* In Bultfontein Stock, theft unit members arrested three suspects after they were found busy slaughtering sheep, 40 sheep were reported stolen, and 20 were found still alive and 13 carcasses. The suspects were arrested by stock theft unit.

* Mangaung Tactical Response team members received an intelligence led information about a Ford vehicle with three occupants. The vehicle was spotted, stopped, and searched. Drugs in 576 pills were found in their possession worth about R32 000.

* In Ladybrand, a male was arrested after the discovery of Illicit cigarettes worth about R1.5 million. South African Revenue Services took over the investigations.

* In Boshof, 5 suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs and house robbery during an operation to address drug abuse.

Detective tracing operations as part of the operation "Shanela" also continued, and more than 260 suspects arrested on various cases. While 56 drivers were processed for contravention of the Road traffic Act.

Operations are continuing throughout the province, and community members are urged to continue providing information on crimes taking place and to work with police in identifying possible suspects.