Uganda: Minister Kasolo Orders Arrest of Masaka Parish Chief Over PDM Funds Mismanagement

The distribution of Parish Development Model (PDM) funds in Masaka district has recently been marred by controversy, leading to direct intervention by the State Minister for Microfinance, Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo.

Minister Kasolo's intervention came after numerous complaints about the mismanagement of PDM funds in Masaka district.

These complaints highlighted severe issues in the distribution process, prompting the minister to hold public meetings in Zzimwe and Buliro parishes within Kyanamukaka subcounty.

During these meetings, the minister ordered the arrest of Joseph Ssenkungu, the Zzimwe parish chief, who was accused of mismanaging and disrupting government programs.

Kasolo emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in the distribution of PDM funds, stressing that corruption and mismanagement would not be tolerated.

"We must ensure that these funds reach the intended beneficiaries and are used to uplift the poor. Transparency and accountability are paramount, and we will take strict action against those who misuse these resources," Kasolo said.

Residents of Zzimwe shared their grievances with the minister, revealing instances of misallocation and theft by officials.

Some officials had manipulated the distribution lists, leaving out deserving individuals and including undeserving ones.

In response to these complaints, Kasolo ordered the arrest of Joseph Ssenkungu.

He assured the public that anyone who had received funds improperly would not be allowed to keep them.

"The PDM funds are intended to uplift the poor and encourage healthy competition among residents to improve their livelihoods," Kasolo emphasized.

"We will not allow corruption to derail this important initiative."

Kasolo's proactive approach included re-reading the list of beneficiaries aloud, allowing residents to verify if the listed individuals were genuinely in need.

This move was well-received by the local population, who appreciated the increased transparency and the opportunity to voice their concerns directly to the minister.

In addressing the residents of Buliro parish, Minister Kasolo made several important announcements aimed at ensuring fair and effective use of the PDM funds.

He instructed residents not to give any portion of their PDM funds to any individuals or schemes, warning local leaders against reducing the allocated amounts to beneficiaries.

"Any stolen funds must be reported without fear. We are here to protect your interests and ensure that you receive what you are entitled to."

The Masaka district RDC, Teopista Lule Ssenkungu, echoed Kasolo's sentiments, urging the youth to focus on hard work and avoid being drawn into protests.

"The PDM funds offer a significant opportunity for development," she said. "Let's use them wisely to build our communities."

District Chairman Andrew Lukyamuzi Batemetto also encouraged the youth to seize the opportunity provided by the PDM funds.

"This is a chance for us to develop ourselves and our communities," he said. "Let's make the most of it."

Recently, while traversing the districts of Lwengo, Lyantonde, Rakai, Kyotera and Masaka, Prime Minister Robina Nabbanja directed a halt to distribution of PDM fund in Masaka district following allegations of misallocation and discrepancies in beneficiary selection.

The decision that came after a widespread complaints from residents who expressed dismay over not receiving the funds intended to uplift impoverished communities.