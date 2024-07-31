Ethiopia: Landslides in Ethiopia

press release

On 24 July 2024, the epidemic intelligence team detected (through routine media monitoring) a signal of three successive landslides in the mountainous areas of Gezei Gofa woreda, Gofa Zone, South Ethiopia region. The landslide was triggered by heavy rainfall that occurred on the night of 21 July 2024.

As of 24 July 2024, over 200 deaths, unidentified number of displaced persons and 14,000 affected persons have been reported.

The reported deaths include an unidentified number of health professionals who were providing emergency support.

The South Ethiopian region has continued to experience heavy rainfall and heavy flooding in the past few months. The region has also reported outbreaks of malaria, with 288,124 cases reported and measles, with 3,246 cases and 6 deaths reported since the beginning of this year. The occurrence of heavy rains and the landslides pose a risk for occurrence of cholera and dengue, which have been reported in the neighbouring regions.

Africa CDC is deploying an emergency response team and will work closely with the Federal Ministry of Health of Ethiopia, the Ethiopian Public Health Institute and all government stakeholders and partners to assist the rescue and relief effort.

The Africa CDC epidemic intelligence team and the Africa CDC Ethiopia Country team are closely monitoring the situation and will provide more detailed information as the situation evolves.

