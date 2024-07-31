Kenya: President Ruto Defends Govt Use of Public Land for Construction of Affordable Housing Units

31 July 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

President William Ruto has defended the government's use of public land for the construction of affordable housing units.

The head of state who spoke during the unveiling of Kenya's first Shariah-compliant bond, the 'Linzi Sukuk on Wednesday, asserted that public land often ends up in the hands of grabbers hence constructing affordable houses on them will make the parcels more beneficial to Kenyans.

"In many cases, if we don't use public land to deliver public housing, it ends up in the hands of a few other people by other means. I am committed to making sure we create many homeowners in Kenya," he said.

President Ruto had earlier put land grabbers on notice.

In October last year, he stressed that the government will not tolerate impunity with regard to public land.

"What we must get rid of in the whole of this is impunity. We cannot allow impunity in Kenya. We all must play by the rules, we are all equal before the law and so the people who are willing to negotiate should do so and have a settlement," he stated.

Likewise, he had in January ordered the eviction of grabbers of government land in Kitale meant for the construction of a city.

