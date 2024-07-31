Algeria: Interior Minister Discusses Cooperation With Algerian Counterpart in Algiers

30 July 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — Security cooperation between the Tunisian and Algerian Ministries of the Interior, countering terrorism, organised crime, drug trafficking networks and irregular migration, and border security featured at the heart of a meeting on Tuesday in Algiers between Interior Minister Khaled Nouri and Minister of the Interior, Local Authorities and National Planning Brahim Merad.

Issues related to the facilitation of the movement of people between the two countries at border crossings were raised, according to an Interior Ministry press release on Monday evening.

The two ministers also discussed ways of setting up cooperation frameworks for border police and the development of border regions.

They reaffirmed on the occasion determination to further foster bilateral relations in these fields, the same source said.

