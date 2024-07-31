Uganda: Judiciary Is Slipping Away From Being a Bastion of Justice

editorial

The Ugandan judiciary is increasingly perceived as a tool of state oppression rather than an impartial arbiter of justice.

In the recent past, it has been observed that magistrates are exploiting their power to impose harsh bail conditions and remand suspects such as protesters, transforming the legal system into a mechanism for punishing dissent. This blatant manipulation of the law undermines the very principles of fairness and impartiality that the judiciary is meant to uphold as enshrined in the Constitution.

Instead of protecting the rights of citizens, the courts appear to be rubber-stamping state injustices, eroding public trust and highlighting a troubling trend towards judicial partiality and state capture. The law is being brazenly weaponized against the people, with the scales of justice tipping firmly in favour of the ruling authorities.

For instance, the state makes a choice between taking the suspects into police custody or rushing them to court with trumped-up charges. It is easier to get a police bond but harder to secure bail at court. The purpose of taking suspects to court is not to accord them fair trial but find a way of punishing them before trial and to appear as if the law is followed.

The principle of presumption of innocence which is a cardinal doctrine in our Constitution seems abstract in the minds of magistrates. This erosion of judicial independence is a grave threat to democracy in Uganda.

A robust, independent judiciary is the cornerstone of a free society, providing a critical check on the power of the executive and legislative branches. When the courts become subservient to political interests, it gives the government free rein to trample on the fundamental freedoms of the people.

The imposition of harsh bail conditions and the arbitrary detention of protesters without due process are clear violations of human rights. These tactics are designed to chill dissent and stifle the legitimate expression of grievances. They strike at the heart of the democratic principles that Uganda claims to uphold.

The Ugandan government must take immediate steps to restore the integrity of the judiciary and reaffirm its commitment to the rule of law. This will require a complete overhaul of the judicial appointment process, the implementation of robust mechanisms to safeguard judicial independence, and the prosecution of any magistrates who have abused their power for political ends.

Failure to address this crisis will only deepen the public's mistrust in the legal system and further erode the foundations of Uganda's democracy. The people deserve a judiciary that is truly independent, impartial, and dedicated to the pursuit of justice for all. Anything less is a betrayal of the nation's democratic ideals.