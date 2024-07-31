Morocco: Israeli-Palestinian Conflict - HM the King Calls for Going Beyond Crisis Management Logic for Final Solution

Tetouan — His Majesty King Mohammed VI has pushed for going beyond the logic of crisis management and seeking, instead, a final solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"The deteriorating conditions in the region require going beyond the logic of crisis management and seeking, instead, a final solution to this conflict," said the Sovereign in his Speech to the Nation on Throne Day, Monday evening.

In this context, His Majesty the King stressed that putting an end to the war in Gaza is an urgent priority, which must be achieved concurrently with opening up political prospects conducive to a just and lasting peace in the region.

The Sovereign also noted that opting for negotiations to revive the peace process between the Palestinian and Israeli sides requires cutting off the path for extremists, from whatever side they may come, adding that achieving complete security and stability in the region can be realized only within the framework of the two-state solution, with Gaza an integral part of the territory of the independent Palestinian state, and East Jerusalem its capital.

His Majesty the King, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, who has worked to open an unprecedented route to deliver urgent food and medical aid to Gaza, noted that "the keen interest we take in the situation prevailing in the country does not mean we are oblivious of, or insensitive to, the tragedy befalling our Palestinian brothers and sisters."

With the same responsible commitment, HM the King assured that He would continue to support constructive initiatives aimed at finding practical solutions for the conclusion of a concrete and lasting ceasefire and the recovery of the humanitarian situation.