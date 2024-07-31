Zimbabwe: Dynamos' Mangombe in a Fix

Castle Lager Premiership giants, Dynamos head coach Genesis Mangombe is caught between a rock and a hard place.

With just three weeks left for the CAF Confederation Cup and to also turn around their fortunes in the domestic league, the going seems to be getting tough for the gaffer.

His team has been struggling to deliver the much-needed goals this season.

And his wish was to bolster his strike force during the mid-season transfer window period as the team intensified their preparations to return to the African Safari.

So far the club has not acquired any striker during the window period that is about to close.

Over the weekend, Mangombe had to watch his side falter in front of goal, eventually settling for a goalless draw against a weakened Bikita Minerals side that recently lost five of its key players.

DeMbare's legion of fans went on to express their frustrations by shouting obscenities at the coach as he left Rufaro.

While it is easy to make him the prime problem, Mangombe feels that his problems are beyond tactical.

Zimpapers Sports understands that Mangombe presented his mid-season transfer wish list which, however, is yet to be honoured. The mid-season transfer window opened on July 1 and is set to close tomorrow.

"It is frustrating in terms of goals because we are playing well in most cases save for not scoring," said Mangombe.

"I am relieved because at least we do not concede much, but we are in urgent need of fine strikers because we are creating chances but week in and week out we are crying for lack of conversion.

"Time is running out, the window is wide open but now because of some things which are beyond my control, I cannot do much." DeMbare are currently seventh placed on the log standings with 29 points after having found the net 18 times in 21 games.

They have drawn 11 games and only won six, half the number of matches that log leaders FC Platinum have won so far. For a team that completed the season in position three last season, a mere nine points away from eventual champions Ngezi Platinum Stars, much was expected.

"According to my wishes, we should have registered a striker in the early stages when the window opened," said Mangombe.

"However, we now have to try our best to use what we have because we need to play the games anyway.

"We have tried to rotate the strikers, but goals are not coming and sometimes it is frustrating, I even understand how the supporters feel because this is a big club, and they have expectations."

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Dynamos have disregarded the coach's demands.

Ahead of 2024, the 61-year-old club also failed to address Mangombe's needs when he presented a wish list that included the 2022 Soccer Star of the Year Walter Musona, high-flying former Bulawayo Chiefs stars Mthokozisi Msebe and Obriel Chirinda and ex-Warriors star Khama Billiat.

The former Yadah mentor also called for DeMbare to keep young midfielder Junior Makunike. The club leadership has seemingly been divided.

"Unfortunately, we are an executive that does not speak in one voice which is why our things either go in circles or decisions take long to be made," revealed a member of the leadership who refused to be named.