Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF, Swapo in Key Engagement

Joseph Madzimure, Zimpapers Politics Hub

ZANU PF and SWAPO of Namibia share common bonds based on liberation history, culture and destiny.

Speaking after receiving a delegation from Namibia at the party's headquarters in Harare yesterday, Zanu-PF Secretary-General, Cde Obert Mpofu said the two revolutionary parties discussed mutual interest.

The SWAPO delegation led by its secretary general, Cde Sophia Shaningwa, is in the country for a three-day working visit.

"As you are aware, we are members of Former Liberation Movements (FLM), which comprises six revolutionary parties in the region.

"We held some fruitful discussions on a number of issues from political and economic issues to improve the welfare of our people," said Cde Mpofu.

Zanu PF and SWAPO enjoy excellent and fraternal relations dating back to the days of our liberation struggle and continue to blossom up to this day.

The meeting between the two sister parties, Dr Mpofu said, was a bilateral engagement of former liberation movements requested by SWAPO party to exchange notes on matters affecting the region, including the removal of illegal sanctions from Zimbabwe.

Cde Shaningwa commended President Mnangagwa for spearheading developmental projects in the country in line with vision 2030.

"The SWAPO party delegation is in the country to share notes with our sister party Zanu PF with the relationship backdates from the days of the liberation struggle. There is a bilateral relationship between the two countries, both in the political and in economic front," said Cde Shiningwa.

"As per our tradition we always share from our experiences, expertise and learn from one another. As sister liberation parties, we need assist one another, we are neighbours, we are in the SADC region and we are Africans, therefore there is need for us to always share ideas, politically, economically so that at least we prepare for the future generations," said Cde Shaningwa.

Zanu PF was represented by Secretary for War Veterans, Cde Douglas Mahiya, Secretary for Women's Affairs, Cde Mable Chinomona, Secretary for Economic Affairs, Lieutenant General (Rtd) Engelbert Rugeje, Deputy Secretary for Security, Cde Tendai Chirau and senior staff members.