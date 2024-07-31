Zimbabwe: VP Mohadi in Iran for Pezeshkian Inauguration

Tehran, Iran — Vice President Kembo Mohadi has arrived in Tehran, Iran to witness the inauguration of President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian at the Parliament building today.

He was received at the Mehrabad International Airport by Zimbabwe's envoy to Iran, Ambassador Bright Kupemba, Iran Ambassador to Zimbabwe Abbas Navazani and Chief Adviser to the President on the Middle East Affairs Ambassador Mahomed Jassat.

VP Mohadi is accompanied by Secretary to his office Dr Benson Martins Dube and other senior Government officials.

The 69-year-old President-elect Pezeshkian was elected as the ninth president of Iran in the second round of presidential elections.

He secured a decisive victory, garnering 53,7 percent of the vote in the second round of the snap election outpacing conservative candidate Saeed Jalili, who garnered over 13,5 million votes, by a substantial margin of over 3 million votes.

The first round of the elections was held on June 28.

According to the schedule of the Parliament, the inauguration ceremony and the implementation of the leadership decree - which will be attended by world leaders - will take place today.

The endorsement of President-elect Pezeshkian's presidential decree by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, was conducted on Sunday.

President-elect Pezeshkian's election came following the tragic death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on May 19 this year.

Zimbabwe and Iran share a unique diplomatic relationship that has evolved over the years, characterised by mutual cooperation and shared geopolitical interests.

The two countries have been working together to implement joint programmes in sectors that include health and pharmaceutical, agriculture, mining, energy, tourism, science and technology, and cultural exchange programmes.

Both nations have often found common ground in their historical narratives, particularly in their resistance to Western sanctions.