Zimbabwe's tourism receipts grew by an estimated 35 percent to US$241 million in the first quarter of this year from US$178 million in the same period last year on the back of growth in both international and domestic tourist arrivals.

According to the 2024 Mid-term Budget and Economic Review presented by Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Professor Mthuli Ncube on Thursday, Zimbabwe has demonstrated capacity to host global events including conferences which have enabled expansion of the tourism industry.

"The surge in inbound international tourist arrivals is attributable to the continued recovery in tourism in the region and globally, coupled with increase in airlines into the country, as well as sustained promotion of Zimbabwe as a tourism destination," he said.

According to Prof Ncube, growth of the tourism sector is now projected at 12 percent on account of positive developments experienced in the global and domestic tourism industry during the first half of 2024.

"The Middle East saw the strongest relative growth, with international arrivals growing by 36 percent over pre-pandemic levels in Q1 2024.

"Europe exceeded pre-pandemic levels for the first time in a quarter (+2 percent from Q1 2019).

"Africa registered 5 percent more arrivals in the first quarter of 2024 than in the first quarter of 2019, while the Americas practically reached pre-pandemic numbers 99 percent," reads the budget review.

International tourist arrivals into the country increased by 36 percent to 370 190 arrivals compared to the same period in 2023 and most source markets registered growth with arrivals from Oceania 256 percent more than doubling.

According to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNTWO), internatiManage Staffonal tourism is expected to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels in 2024.

International arrivals (overnight visitors) reached 97 percent of 2019 levels in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting an almost complete recovery to pre-pandemic levels.

An estimated 285 million tourists travelled internationally during the first quarter of 2024, a 20 percent increase over the same period in 2023. The tourism industry remains the fastest growing sector in the economy with an 83 percent increase in arrivals in the first half of this year.

Addressing delegates at the United Nations Tourism First Regional Forum on Gastronomy for Africa in Victoria Falls last Friday, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi, who was hosting the event on behalf of the Government, said the tourism strategy was being driven by the vision of President Mnangagwa's administration for Zimbabwe to attain an upper middle-income economy by 2030 or earlier.

"The objective in the Second Republic is to grow the tourism and hospitality industry beyond the US$5 billion mark," she said.

Minister Rwodzi said the significant growth being experienced in the tourism and hospitality industry in Zimbabwe was a result of the ministry's new industry strategy that was placing a deliberate and increased focus on the country's heritage.

This emphasis on people and culture, fauna, flora, geology, landscapes and the resultant food culture was the key determinant for the country's comparative advantage.

Minister Rwodzi expressed in different terms that the strategic doctrine for growing the tourism and hospitality industry in Zimbabwe was heritage-based.