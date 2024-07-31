Zimbabwe: Tyla Captivates Crowd

Johannesburg. — Tyla captivated the Paris crowd at 'Prelude to the Olympics' event held at iconic Louis Vuitton Foundation.

In a mesmerising display of showstopping talent, Tyla made a surprise appearance and graced the prestigious stage at the iconic Fondation Louis Vuitton (Louis Vuitton Foundation).

She delivered a performance that left the audience entertained during the 'Prelude to the Olympics' event held on Thursday night.

Accompanied by a pair of talented dancers, Tyla captivated the audience with her chart-topping track "Water".

The multi-award winning singer also blessed the audience with her songs "Jump" and "Thata Ahh".

The artist not only showcased her unmatched vocal skills and stage presence and charisma, but she also extended the opportunity for the audience to join in and sing along with her by inviting them to use the microphone.

Following her BET Award victories, Tyla has shown no signs of slowing down, as she continues to push herself to the forefront of the industry with her innovative artistry and outstanding live performances.

Fans of Tyla can not keep calm as they share their excitement about her performance on social media platforms.

X user @nosimdl said she loved the fact that Tyla is becoming more confident on stage. "She is becoming more & more confident on stage. Working that stage like a pro she is. Love to see Tyla just having fun."