Zimbabwe: Air Zim Resumes Harare-Joburg Flights

Air Zimbabwe yesterday resumed flights from Harare to Johannesburg.

There will be flights between Harare's Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, starting yesterday.

In a statement, the national airliner said: "Air Zimbabwe is thrilled to announce the successful resumption of our flights from Harare to Johannesburg. We are delighted to reconnect these bustling cities and enhance travel options for our passengers. A big thank you to our loyal passengers for the continued support."

The return airfare has been set at US$180.

This development also comes after plans have been set in motion to resume direct flights from Zimbabwe to the United Kingdom, a move capitalising on the country's centrality in the Sadc region.

With thousands of Zimbabweans going to Europe via South Africa, Kenya, Dubai or Ethiopia, the reintroduction of direct flights to the UK will cut costs for Zimbabweans intending to travel to Europe.

More than 20 more airlines are now flying into Zimbabwe under President Mnangagwa's administration which has embarked on an engagement and re-engagement drive.

This has seen the country being more globally connected thereby improving opportunities for business and increasing access to new global markets. Uganda Airlines also recently announced new services to Harare as Zimbabwe's Open Skies Policy gains momentum.

In 2022, Air Zimbabwe cleared a US$1,4 million debt owed to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and focus is now on expanding the international routes network and tapping into global partnerships.

Upgrading of facilities at RGM International Airport had been expected to see more international airlines opening routes into Harare and an increase in tourist arrivals.

RGM International Airport is set to become a regional aviation hub able to handle about six million passengers annually, from the present 2,5 million.