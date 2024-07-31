Zimbabwe: The Essential Role of Liability Insurance

Liability insurance is a critical safeguard for small businesses, offering protection against potential financial losses arising from claims of injury, property damage, or negligence by third parties.

Knowing that potential risks are covered allows business owners to focus on growth and operations, rather than worrying about the financial impact of unforeseen incidents.

Small businesses are vulnerable to lawsuits, which can arise from accidents, errors, or omissions. The costs associated with a lawsuit can be staggering, potentially bankrupting a small business.

Liability insurance mitigates this risk by covering legal and settlement costs, protecting the business's financial stability.

From a business continuation point of view, many clients and potential business partners require proof of liability insurance before entering into contracts or business relationships.

Having liability insurance enhances a business's credibility and demonstrates a commitment to professionalism and responsibility. Certain industries and jurisdictions even mandate liability insurance for operating legally.

Compliance with these regulations not only avoids legal penalties but also ensures that the business can continue to operate without interruption.

Having liability insurance can even foster a secure working environment for the SME's employees, as they would feel at ease knowing the SME's liability insurance policy will cover them in the event of their errors leading to claims which could reduce personal liability.

While liability insurance is important for businesses of all sizes, it is particularly crucial for small businesses. Small businesses typically operate with tighter budgets and fewer financial reserves, making the threat of wiping out these reserves to defend or settle a liability claim almost tangible.

Small businesses also might rely on a few key clients or limited revenue sources, which would make a significant financial blow from a lawsuit very dangerous as it could disrupt operations or even force the business to close.

Small businesses are often more sensitive to disruptions. An unexpected legal claim can consume time and resources, diverting attention from daily operations.

At the heart of any small business is excellent client experience, service and retention.

Liability insurance allows small business owners to focus on delivering to their clients and running and growing their business while knowing that they are protected against legal claims, thus ensuring business continuity and success.

A lawsuit can further harm a small business's reputation more significantly than a corporate's. Liability insurance can help manage and mitigate these risks by handling claims efficiently and professionally, preserving the business's good standing in the community.

What might liability insurance entail?

Liability insurance mainly covers losses suffered by third parties who hold the business, its employees, or its products responsible.

Important points and concepts around liability insurance:

What is typically not covered by a liability policy? Typical exclusions include any first-party losses.

If a business does not do what it was paid to do and a third party asks for a refund, this would not be covered, as this is considered a first-party loss.

In the same way, the rectification of a business's work is usually also not covered, nor is the replacement/repair of the products it has sold if they break/fail. This would be covered by a specific product guarantee policy, which is neither easy to obtain nor cheap.

Business descriptions

When a business declares its description and activities to the prospective insurer, it needs to be sure to make it as comprehensive as possible.

It should always include discontinued activities and ensure that it declares any new ventures it is embarking on.

This is becoming ever more important as small businesses pivot and diversify due to the impact of Covid-19 and the prevailing economic climate.

The last thing a business wants is an insurer declining a claim because a business activity is not noted on the schedule.

Defective workmanship

The name of this cover almost suggests that when a business does its work poorly, the cost of rework will be covered. -- Moneyweb