Zimbabwe: Police Hunt for 8 Suspects

POLICE in Harare have launched a manhunt for eight suspected robbers who raided a shop and attacked a man in separate incidents before stealing more than US$17 000 and ZiG300.

In one of the incidents, five suspects attacked a security guard as they raided a shop along Leopold Takawira Street at around 2:30 am on Sunday, before stealing US$10 000 and ZiG300.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying investigations were in progress.

"Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of robbery which occurred at a shop along Leopold Takawira Street on July 28, 2024 at around 2:30am.

"Five unknown suspects attacked a security guard who was on duty at the shop before breaking into the shop. The suspects stole US$10 000 and ZiG 300 which was in a safe as well as some documents. Anyone with information should report at any nearest police station," he said.

In the another incident, a Harare man lost US$7 000 cash to three robbers who attacked him using a pepper spray while relieving himself on Sunday morning.

The man was on his way to Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport when the incident occurred along Kenneth Kaunda Avenue.

Investigations revealed that the victim hired a taxi at Roadport bus terminus intending to be taken to the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport at around 8.30am.

It is alleged that along the way, the man asked to relieve himself and was led to some business premises where the robbers pepper sprayed him, before stealing the cash.

The man fell unconscious during the attack and when he later regained consciousness, he made a report to the police. The taxi driver and the robbers are still at large.

The incidents come after police arrested two members of a five-man gang that had been terrorising residents in Harare.

A third member of the gang was killed in a shoot-out with detectives in Chinamhora over the weekend.

Raymond Mugabe (39), who had a large arsenal at his home, died of injuries he sustained in the shoot-out, while Kenneth Chiputura (50) and Jaison Munyapa (18) surrendered.

The three were allegedly involved in a series of robberies in Harare between May 31 and Tuesday last week.

Mugabe died on admission to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after the shoot-out in Domboshawa.

On Friday, detectives from CID Homicide Harare, arrested Kenneth Chiputura at his residence in Domboshawa. The arrest led to the recovery of a bullet proof vest and 40 Chinese Yuan.