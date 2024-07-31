Zimbabwe: Adachi Finding Form

30 July 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Innocent Kurira

Adachi, who had a poor start to the Zifa Southern Region Division One season, seem to have found their groove of late and are in third place with 24 points.

With ZPC Hwange the team to beat this season, there is already a belief that this could be the year the perennial league runners-up will earn the promotion ticket into the Premier League.

Some believe they can achieve the feat undefeated. Arenel Movers finished the season undefeated last year.

Kudzayi Mhandire, who was in charge of Arenel when they finished the season, says ZPC Hwange have all it takes to go on an invincible season.

"I can foresee them going all the way or even doing better than Arenel because they are so organised. I have watched them and they are a well-oiled machine and they do their things by the book. To me, it's a great thing to see. It's good for the region to have a team that has never brought forward issues to do with failure to travel for matches, camping, and paying players. If all clubs are like that the region will be stronger," said Mhandire. In one of the shock results of the weekend, Bosso 90 stunned Casmyn 1-0. Highlanders' developmental side has been playing some entertaining football this season but has been failing to win games.

They will be hoping the big victory will bring a turn in fortunes for them, particularly in front of goal.

Results

Mosi Rovers 0- 2 Mainline, Casmyn 0-1 Bosso90, DRC United 1-0 Victoria Falls City

Talen Vision 0-1 Zebra Revolution, Adachi FC 1-1 ZPC Hwange, Nkayi United 1 v 1 Zimbabwe Saints, Bulawayo City 3-3 Indlovu Iyanyathela, Ajax Hotspurs 1-2 Jordan Sinnot

