South Africa's Tatjana Smith 'Blessed' After More Olympic Glory

South African Tatjana Smith claimed the Olympic 100m breaststroke title on Monday with a late surge to win a thrilling battle and with it a second career gold.

The 200m breaststroke winner in Tokyo triumphed in Paris with a time of 1:05.28, ahead of China's Tang Qianting, with Ireland's Mona McSharry taking bronze.

The 27-year-old from Johannesburg won silver in the event in Tokyo three years ago but found a late kick to power past Tang and touch home first.

"I just go out there and do my best and I know that every time I dive in, I'm trying as hard as possible. So that's what I do every single race," she said.

"If it happens to be like this then I'm very grateful. It's a massive blessing."

Smith said that having already tasted Olympic gold she knows what her victory will bring.

"When people said after Tokyo life will change, I was like, that's ridiculous.... and it was really just when I came home, just the amount of support," she added.

The 20-year-old Tang, world champion at 100m in Doha this year, set the fourth fastest ever time with 1:04.39 at the Chinese national championships in April.

McSharry's bronze was Ireland's first medal at Paris and their first in swimming since Michelle Smith's wins in Atlanta in 1996.

"Unbelievable. I started crying on the podium and I have not fully stopped crying yet," the 23-year-old said.

McSharry said she had been close to quitting the sport in the past.

"Those moments when I thought I was done really put into perspective what I really do this for," the said.

"There are so many other things that come as a part of this, like training and watching my friends compete, and being able to see myself progress and get better.

"And then you have a bonus like this when you get to stand up on the podium and watch your flag being raised at the Olympic Games."

It was a disappointing result for American Lilly King, who came fourth.

The 27-year-old, the 2016 gold medallist, set the current world record of 1:04.13 at the 2017 world championships.