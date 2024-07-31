South Africa's Tatjana Smith 'Blessed' After More Olympic Glory

30 July 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

South African Tatjana Smith claimed the Olympic 100m breaststroke title on Monday with a late surge to win a thrilling battle and with it a second career gold.

The 200m breaststroke winner in Tokyo triumphed in Paris with a time of 1:05.28, ahead of China's Tang Qianting, with Ireland's Mona McSharry taking bronze.

The 27-year-old from Johannesburg won silver in the event in Tokyo three years ago but found a late kick to power past Tang and touch home first.

"I just go out there and do my best and I know that every time I dive in, I'm trying as hard as possible. So that's what I do every single race," she said.

"If it happens to be like this then I'm very grateful. It's a massive blessing."

Smith said that having already tasted Olympic gold she knows what her victory will bring.

"When people said after Tokyo life will change, I was like, that's ridiculous.... and it was really just when I came home, just the amount of support," she added.

The 20-year-old Tang, world champion at 100m in Doha this year, set the fourth fastest ever time with 1:04.39 at the Chinese national championships in April.

McSharry's bronze was Ireland's first medal at Paris and their first in swimming since Michelle Smith's wins in Atlanta in 1996.

"Unbelievable. I started crying on the podium and I have not fully stopped crying yet," the 23-year-old said.

McSharry said she had been close to quitting the sport in the past.

"Those moments when I thought I was done really put into perspective what I really do this for," the said.

"There are so many other things that come as a part of this, like training and watching my friends compete, and being able to see myself progress and get better.

"And then you have a bonus like this when you get to stand up on the podium and watch your flag being raised at the Olympic Games."

It was a disappointing result for American Lilly King, who came fourth.

The 27-year-old, the 2016 gold medallist, set the current world record of 1:04.13 at the 2017 world championships.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.