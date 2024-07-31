Egyptian FM Stresses Fast Delivery of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Without Condition

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expats Badr Abdel Aaty stressed on Wednesday 31/7/2024 the necessity of guaranteeing the fast delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza without condition, and in the quantities that fulfill the needs of the Palestinian people and alleviate the impact of the unprecedented humanitarian disaster it is facing.

The minister made the statements to UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag as they met during the former's visit to the Qatari capital, Doha.

Abdel Aty asserted the importance of circumventing the challenges and impediments that cripple the delivery and distribution of aid in the enclave, implementing UNSC resolution no. 2720. He equally condemned all attempts of targeting aid workers, reiterating the indispensable role of the UNRWA in the Strip.

On her side, the UN official affirmed the salience of coordination with Egypt for the role it plays in all aspects of the crisis, especially those pertaining to humanitarian and rescue work. In that context, she expressed hope that the aid delivery process would get better in the coming period.