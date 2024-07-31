Angola: Environment Minister Reiterates Govt Commitment to Preserve Natural Ecosystems

29 July 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Malanje — The Minister of the Environment, Ana Paula de Carvalho, reaffirmed Monday, in Malanje, the Angolan Government's commitment to biodiversity and revitalization of conservation areas, with a view to preserving natural ecosystems.

The minister made the statement during a visit to the Cangandala National Park, adding that, in this sense, the restructuring of the infrastructures and the access road to the park is in process, whose works may start later this year, with a view to opening it to the public.

She said there is already a diploma on the entry of the public into the conservation areas of the parks and its materialization at the level of Cangandala, is dependent on the improvement of some infrastructures and accessibility.

In addition, she spoke of increasing the number of rangers, to reinforce patrolling, taking into account the increase in the number of sables, currently in the order of more than 200.

In turn, the director of the National Institute of Biodiversity and Conservation Areas, Miguel Xavier, referred to the soon implementation of the diploma referring to the career of National Park rangers and improvement of their operational capacity, through the introduction of modern means for the patrol service, with emphasis on unmanned aerial vehicles, aka drones.

The administrator of the Cangandala National Park, Victor Paca, said that the population of the sable is growing, but poaching remains the main threat.

He pointed out that the park currently has 84 rangers, 31 of whom will be sent to the Luando Nature Reserve.

Regarding the tourist activity in the park, the official defended the delivery of these services to the private sector, for its dynamism and profitability.

Created in 1963, the Cangandala National Park has area of 630 square kilometres and in addition to the Giant Sable Antelope, other species such as Partridges, Bambis, buffalo and gazelle are found.

Ministry of the Environment launches PEDUR in Malanje

After Luanda, Benguela, Huíla and Namibe, the Ministry of the Environment launched today in Malanje the Educate to Recycle Project (PEDUR), an initiative that aims to raise awareness among children and adolescents about recycling and waste segregation.

Developed by the National Waste Agency, the project plans to cover the 14 municipalities of the province and includes training sessions for teachers and students of primary and first cycle education, placement of Eco-points in educational establishments, with a view to achieving sustainability.

The launch was guided by the Minister of the Environment and witnessed by the deputy governor of Malanje for the Political, Economic and Social sector, Franco Mufinda.

The Minister of the Environment began a two-day visit to the province of Malanje today, which in addition to the visit to the park culminated with the launch of the PEDUR (Educate and Recycle Program) and on Tuesday continues with a workshop on Environmental Education.

