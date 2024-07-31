Angola: SIC Detains Isced-Uíge Teacher for Act of Corruption

29 July 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Uige — A teacher and seven students of the Higher Institute of Education of Uige (ISCED), accused of passive and active corruption were arrested Monday by the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC).

According to the spokesman for the SIC in Uíge, Zacarias Fernando, the arrest of the accused was in compliance with an order from the prosecutor's office in this city.

He explained that each student handed over 20,000 Kwanzas to the teacher, an amount charged to allow him to pass in the subject of Applied Statistics.

Zacarias Fernando added that the teacher was still found with 415 thousand Kwanzas, acquired through the corrupt action.

On the other hand, Zacarias Fernando informed that the head of the paediatric section of the Municipal Hospital of Maquela do Zombo, caught stealing medicines from the health unit, was also detained by SIC.

In the possession of the accused, six vials of ethyl alcohol, 20 ampoules of Neurobion and equal amounts of dexamethasone, cimetidine and dipyrone, 25 vials of hydrocortisone, a wrapper of ligation, among other drugs, were found. JAR/DOJ

