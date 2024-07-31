Angola: Police Stop Smuggling of Over 14,000 Litres of Fuel

29 July 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — The National Police in the province of Lunda-Norte thwarted the export of 14,375 litres of fuel, which was destined for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), as part of a micro-operation underway in the district.

The information was provided today, Monday, by the technician of the Institutional Communication and Press Department of the Provincial Police Command, Alexandre Pereira, highlighting that of the 14,375 litres, 9,000 diesel and 5,375 petrol.

He said that the seized fuel was handed over to the General Tax Administration (AGT) as trustee.

On the other hand, he announced that the operation led to the arrest of 757 citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for attempting to illegally enter the country, with the aim of settling in diamond mining areas and reaching the country's capital, Luanda.

After the administrative procedures, he continued, the illegal immigrants, accompanied by 94 children, were repatriated to their country of origin.

The province of Lunda-Norte shares a border of 770 square kilometres with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), 650 of which are land borders and 120 river borders. The micro-operation, which has been ongoing since the beginning of this year in Lunda-Norte, aims to combat fuel smuggling, illegal immigration, drug trafficking, human trafficking and illegal diamond mining.

