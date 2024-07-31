Tanzania: Vodacom, NBC Dodoma Marathon 2024 Collaborate for Maternal Health Drive

As the main sponsor of the 21-kilometer race in the NBC Dodoma Marathon 2024, Vodacom Tanzania, represented by its Managing Director, Philip Besiimire, participated in the award ceremony for the marathon winners alongside the Prime Minister of the United Republic of Tanzania, Kassim Majaliwa, NBC Bank's Managing Director, Theobald Sabi, and other esteemed leaders.

Deli his speech at the award ceremony, Mr. Besiimire highlighted Vodacom's dedication to supporting the marathon, as it aligns with their long-standing commitment to maternal health.

For over two decades, Vodacom, through the Vodacom Foundation, has been devoted to enhancing maternal health services.

"We have invested over USD 20 million in social projects, with more than 65 percent directed towards maternal health. Our renowned m-mama program alone has contributed to a 38 percent reduction in maternal deaths and facilitated emergency transportation for over 100,000 women to hospitals, saving countless lives of mothers and children.

Additionally, we have supported and improved the lives of over 20,000 women through reconstructive surgery for those suffering from obstetric fistula. We sponsored this marathon to help fund scholarships and training for midwives, as well as cervical cancer medical camps," stated Mr. Besiimire.

Additionally, cash prizes provided by NBC Bank, Vodacom Tanzania also presented various gifts to the marathon winners.