Africa: Outbreak Report, 30 July 2024 - Mpox Situation in Africa

press release

Mpox in Africa: Since the beginning of 2022 and as of 28 July 2024, a total of 37,583 cases and 1,451 deaths (case fatality rate [CFR]: 3.9%) of mpox have been reported from 15 African Union Member States (AU MS): Benin, Burundi, Cameroon, Central Africa Republic (CAR), Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Egypt, Ghana, Liberia, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sudan and South Africa (see table 1). In 2023 alone, 14,957 cases and 739 deaths (CFR: 4.9%) were reported from seven AUMS. This is a 78.5% increase in the number of new cases compared to 2022.

Since the beginning of this year and as of 28 July 2024 a total of 14,250 cases (2,745 confirmed; 11,505 suspected) and 456 deaths (CFR: 3.2%) of mpox have been reported from 10 AU MS: Burundi (8 cases; 0 deaths), Cameroon (35; 2), CAR (213; 0), Congo (146; 1), DRC (13,791; 450), Ghana (4; 0), Liberia (5; 0), Nigeria (24; 0), Rwanda (2; 0) and South Africa (22; 3). This represents a 160% and 19% increase in the number of cases and deaths respectively in 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. DRC accounts for 96.3% of all cases and 97% of all deaths reported this year. In addition, Chad has reported 24 suspected cases and no confirmed case this year.

Outbreak Report, 30 July 2024: Mpox Situation in AfricaDownload