Kenya: Unsung General - the Man Who Seized Vok in 1982 Coup

On August 1, 1982, Kenya faced an attempted coup led by Private Hezekiah Ochuka, which lasted several hours.

The Kenya Air Force mutineers seized the Voice of Kenya (now Kenya Broadcasting Corporation) to declare their control over the country claiming they had overthrown President Daniel Moi.

However, loyalist forces swiftly responded, regaining control of the Voice of Kenya and restoring order.

Colonel Tom Wanambisi, a key figure in the operation to retake the station, played a crucial role alongside then-Major Humphrey Njoroge and Major General Mohamoud Mohamed, who later became the Chief of Defence Forces.

Despite his significant contribution, Col Wanambisi's efforts went largely unrecognised, and he did not receive any formal acknowledgment or reward.

"It was me who commanded the loyal troops that spearheaded the retaking of VOK, together with other senior officers," said Retired Col Wanambisi.

At the time, he was a staff officer based at Kahawa Barracks.

Col Wanambisi's military career was marked by a long period of stagnation in rank. He remained a major for several years, even after returning from a one-year training program in the United States in 1984.

His career included assignments in Isiolo, India, and a significant operation in Kerio Valley in 1980 to combat cattle rustling, which successfully curbed the vice for 16 years.

In 1988, Col Wanambisi was finally promoted to lieutenant colonel, a move he described as unusual for the military due to the extended period he spent as a major. He retired from the military in 1996, having achieved the rank of colonel.

During his service, Col Wanambisi also participated in peacekeeping missions. In 1987-88, he was stationed at the Kenya-Uganda border during the conflict between former Ugandan President Tito Okello and Yoweri Museveni, who took power in 1986.

In the early 1990s, he served as a sector commander in the Gulf during the conflict following Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait, representing Africa in a United Nations peace mission.

After retiring, Col Wanambisi became a coffee farmer and now serves on the Luhya Elders Council. He has been instrumental in community discussions on security issues, particularly those involving small and large weapons in the Mt Elgon, Bungoma, and Trans Nzoia regions.

Col Wambisi's narration on events that led to the 1982 coup

In 1982, the roots of the situation traced back to 1972, when an attempted coup implicated top military leadership, including Gen Joseph Ndolo, then Chief of Defence Forces.

This event brought together the Akamba and Luo communities in a protest against perceived social injustices, including issues of ethnicity, corruption, and the exclusion of youth from national development.

The military's involvement was sparked by a sense of inequality. Six pilots were sent to Israel for flight training, returning to find that promotions were skewed--four pilots from the Kikuyu community were promoted, while only one Luo and one Akamba, Fred Omondi (then a top noth flight officer) and Larry Mwanzia, were not.

This perceived injustice led to discontent among the officers. Movements focused on rights and addressing societal ills often unite people, and this was one such instance.

As a key player in the military at the time, I observed these dynamics firsthand. The grievances that emerged in 1972 were a prelude to the 1982 coup attempt, which lasted for 18 hours.

On the day of the coup, I, along with Major Humphrey Njoroge and Major General Mohamoud Mohamed, were commissioned to retake the Voice of Kenya (VOK).

Navigating through numerous challenges, I led forces from Kahawa Barracks to the VOK headquarters, successfully reclaiming control as the vanguard commander.

I made contact with Leonard Mbotela, who was in the building, making announcements supporting the mutineers.

I released him and other staff members, restoring normal operations. By the time President Moi addressed the nation that evening, we had regained control of the station.

Reflecting on these events, I did not see them as an opportunity for personal gain. Despite our efforts, recognition was limited.

I remained a major for many years, ultimately retiring at the age of 50 as a colonel. In the military, if one remains in the same rank for too long, retirement becomes inevitable, as was the case for me.