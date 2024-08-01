South Africa: Face to Face - Healthcare Veteran Kgosi Letlape On Leaving the ANC, Serving in Parliament, and the Tragic Loss of His Daughter

Former ANC member, now with ActionSA, Dr Kgosi Letlape was recently elected to parliament's health committee. Biénne Huisman spoke to the past president of the Health Professions Council of SA about leaving the ANC, healthcare in the country, gender-based violence, and the murder of his daughter.

A day after the elections that would see him go to South Africa's national parliament as a representative of ActionSA, Dr Kgosi Letlape found his daughter Thembekile, a Johannesburg confectioner known as "The Pastry Princess", with stab wounds inside her boyfriend's home in Fourways. He headed to the property after she had sent a distressed text message to a relative. The boyfriend was subsequently arrested for the murder.

At the Parliamentary precinct, inside his office adjacent to the Marks Building, on his chest Letlape is wearing a pin with Thembekile's face and the words: "Forever in our hearts." Thembekile was 38 years old.

Speaking to Spotlight, he leans across his desk, his words precise.

"Injustices against women are embedded across all cultures," he says. "We must do ourselves a favour and be cautious about making things about black and white, or rich and poor. There are groups who might find themselves at the worst end of the stick - but nobody should face this stick, whatever your ethnicity, whether you are rich or you are poor. I mean, we don't consider ourselves poor, but we lost our daughter."

Letlape and his wife Mpho had four children. Thembekile had been their second born.

"She died because she loved him. We met him, a deputy head boy at his high school; a Master's degree in finances... My issue is when are we going to stop looking at a symptom [gender-based violence], and go down to the root of how this can be prevented? The root cause being misogyny woven into our social fabric - seeds planted by social norms, men socialised to see women as their property.

"And this happens around the world. The current presidential candidate of the [US] Republican Party [Donald Trump], talking glibly about groping and molesting women. And despite all those public confessions, he was made the most powerful man in the world? Those things become normalised."

'Team Fix South Africa'

In March, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba unveiled Letlape as part of the party's "Team Fix South Africa", saying Letlape would "spearhead [their] efforts to transform South Africa's healthcare sector." Letlape now serves on the portfolio committee for health in Parliament.

As our interview starts, ActionSA's Parliamentary Leader, Athol Trollip, is just leaving Letlape's office; having dropped by to bring Letlape a small fan heater. Letlape points out how cold his office is, saying it is temporary, given space constraints after Parliament's fire damage.

Raised in Soweto, 65-year-old Letlape attended medical school at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, further specialising to become South Africa's first black ophthalmologist. He has served as chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA) and president of the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA). In 2003, Letlape worked closely with late president Nelson Mandela in setting up the Tshepang Trust, which facilitated early antiretroviral treatment for HIV positive patients.

Outspoken on NHI

After terminating his ANC membership earlier this year, Letlape spoke out against the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill in his new role with ActionSA, saying that while it may be "well intentioned", it would open the health system up to corruption while not addressing the sector's shortcomings.

"The road to hell is paved with good intentions," he tells Spotlight.

"The NHI might have noble intentions. But the execution will be far more harmful than the Life Esidimeni tragedy [which saw 144 vulnerable patients die of starvation and neglect at Gauteng psychiatric facilities]. So let us not be fooled by intent. Let us learn; this government has never even uttered a word of apology for the Life Esidimeni tragedy."

Parliament's portfolio committees were announced in early July; with Dr Sibongiseni Dlhomo of the ANC elected as chair of the health portfolio committee. These committees are tasked with processing draft legislation and holding government to account. And Letlape, for one, is not afraid to challenge the country's executive.

In our interview, Letlape raises questions around leaders deliberating on NHI, while using private healthcare services themselves. "Hypocrisy is a nice way to describe it," he says. "It's evil. In that case, why don't members of Parliament use public healthcare services themselves?"

'Like an abusive relationship'

He goes on to accuse the ANC of creating a new apartheid "based not on colour, but on class"; adding that being a member of the ANC is like being in an abusive relationship.

"And it's very difficult to get out of an abusive relationship because you love the person that abuses you," he says. "You are hoping that it will get better. You are hoping that change is around the corner. The ANC promised us a better world, then one day you realise it's not happening.

"You don't start off being a victim of abuse. You always start where you think: 'This is it! We are going to spend the rest of our lives together'. And because there's so much that happens in that relationship; the investment, and sometimes you may have children, you marry into a family, all the social constructs... you have this belief. So it's the same thing. Because, when you grow up oppressed as we were, and you fight for liberation, and there are all these promises of a better world for all - it's not something that's easy to abandon, even when it is clear that this better world is not coming."

Looking back, he says: "There was the gaslighting of the [Jacob] Zuma years, but it's not like everything was perfect and then Zuma messed it up. It's not like there were no corruption for the first 15 years [before Zuma became president in 2009]. We had the arms deal, which comes from the first administration..."

"Not being afraid to speak out, it does get me into trouble quite often," says Prof Shabir Madhi

Amid the uncertainty of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Professor @ShabirMadh often stood out for his clarity of thought in making sense of rapidly evolving scientific... pic.twitter.com/zsGIr4e4jU

-- Spotlight (@SpotlightNSP) July 22, 2024

Asked about his relationship with Mandela - the Nelson Mandela Foundation provided the Tshepang Trust with a R10 million grant, enabling the rollout of antiretroviral drugs at Cape Town's GF Jooste Hospital under Letlape's watch as SAMA chairperson from 2003 - he describes the late president as "the absent landlord" in terms of corruption.

"So I have great admiration for Nelson Mandela. You go through periods where you feel disappointed that things have not turned out [as promised]... and I think he may have been the absent landlord."

Letlape says the Tshepang Trust remains one of the biggest achievements of his career.

"We had the R10 million grant from the Nelson Mandela Foundation, then later we also had money coming in from PEPFAR (the United States President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief). But eventually, as relationships became better, it was decided that they [PEPFAR] would give money directly to the Department of Health. By this time, ARVs were widely available - that's what we had done. I said to the staff members: 'We are one of a few NGOs that was set up for a certain purpose; we achieved that purpose, and now we need to close. We've made a difference in South Africa, now let's move on'."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On Letlape's desk there is an apple and a take away coffee cup. He relays that he spent his first night at the Acacia Park Parliamentary Village just the previous night. His home address is in Saxonwold, Johannesburg.

Above and beyond health meetings, Letlape is attending debates relating to other issues at Parliament: tourism, trade, science and technology, justice. Last week at a Department of Justice and Constitutional Development budget vote debate before the National Assembly, Letlape described femicide as a national sport.

'Traumatised by the justice system'

To Spotlight Letlape says: "Our daughter's boyfriend is in prison, we are waiting now, feeling traumatised by the justice system. How many people have waited for years and years, how many families have suffered serious loss, only to be further victimised by the justice system?

"I still feel for Reeva Steenkamp's family. We need a system that employs and trains police officers - we used to have, when I grew up, the Brixton Murder and Robbery Squad. And it produced convictions. One of the things that we have to deal with; our Constitution, so victims lose their rights and suddenly alleged perpetrators, their rights become the preoccupation of our legal and justice system?"

Just last month, mourners filled the Bryanston Methodist Church in Johannesburg for Thembekile's funeral.

Wrapping up the interview in his office, Letlape pulls on his coat. Next up he will sit in on a meeting of the portfolio committee on science, technology and innovation. He joins a throng of people in a maze of corridors, spilling out the building into a rainy Cape Town morning.