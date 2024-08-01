Central African Republic Declares Mpox Outbreak, Works to Stop Spread

Yaounde, Cameroon — Central African Republic officials say they are meeting with the governments of neighboring countries in an effort to stop the spread of mpox, formerly known as monkeypox.

An outbreak of the mpox virus has been confirmed in several Central African Republic (CAR) towns and villages, with fresh infections reported this week in Bangui, said one of the country's health officials.

In addition, the Democratic Republic of Congo has seen 20,000 cases and more than 1,000 deaths from mpox, mainly among children, since the start of 2023. Over 11,000 cases, including 443 deaths, have been reported so far this year, according to previous reports.

CAR officials say scores of suspected cases also have been reported in nearby Cameroon, Republic of Congo, and Nigeria, provoking fears the disease may spread quickly.

Pierre Somse, CAR's health minister, said the country's government is pleading with family heads and community leaders -- including traditional rulers and clerics -- to inform health officials when civilians show symptoms of or suffer from fever, muscular aches, sore throat, headache or have rashes and large boils on their bodies.

Somse spoke Wednesday on state TV, telling civilians they should avoid contact with wild animals, and wash their hands with soap and water after contact with animals and sick people.

The Central African Republic said health workers have been dispatched to towns and villages where confirmed and suspected cases of mpox have been reported to transport patients and suspected cases to hospitals.

People infected by the virus will be isolated and treated free of charge in hospitals, said Somse.

Health officials are warning civilians against taking suspected patients to herbalists or African traditional healers. They say the lives of civilians and traditional healers who come in direct contact with patients out of hospitals are at risk.

Central African Republic health officials say humanitarian teams are in towns and villages searching for patients hiding due to stigma and the belief that mpox cannot be treated.

On Wednesday, Central African Republic officials said they were coordinating with neighboring countries of the Republic of Congo, Congo, Nigeria, Cameroon and Chad to fight the disease.

Maxime Balalou, the Central African Republic's communication minister and government spokesperson, said the CAR cannot stop the spread of mpox alone because its borders are very porous. He said it is difficult for any central African state to single-handedly control the movement of people, especially cattle ranchers and hunters across the Congo Basin.

Some information for this report came from Reuters.