South Africa Look to Claim Their First Test Victory of the Year in West Indies

Kagiso Rabada leads the Proteas' bowling line-up in the country he describes as his 'favourite place to tour'.

Listen to this article 6 min Listen to this article 6 min South Africa take on West Indies in a two-match Test series in the Caribbean starting on Wednesday.

It's the Proteas' first Test match in nearly six months, with only two members of the side that lost 2-0 to New Zealand in February included in the 16-player cohort in the Caribbean.

This means that after three attempts and more than seven months into the year, the Proteas are yet to win a Test match in 2024.

It's no surprise then that South Africa languish in seventh place on the nine-team World Test Championship (WTC) table standings.

Fortunately for South Africa's hopes of climbing up the table and contesting the final of the WTC next year, their opponents are at the foot of the table.

Unlike the Proteas, however, the West Indies have actually been playing Test cricket.

The Caribbean side were recently whitewashed 3-0 by England in England.

"They've been playing some cricket....