South Africa Look to Claim Their First Test Victory of the Year in West Indies

31 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey

Kagiso Rabada leads the Proteas' bowling line-up in the country he describes as his 'favourite place to tour'.

Listen to this article 6 min Listen to this article 6 min South Africa take on West Indies in a two-match Test series in the Caribbean starting on Wednesday.

It's the Proteas' first Test match in nearly six months, with only two members of the side that lost 2-0 to New Zealand in February included in the 16-player cohort in the Caribbean.

advertisementDon't want to see this? Remove adsSouth Africa's last Test match with a full-strength team available was a month earlier, the New Year's Test at Newlands, which South Africa lost by seven wickets to India.

This means that after three attempts and more than seven months into the year, the Proteas are yet to win a Test match in 2024.

It's no surprise then that South Africa languish in seventh place on the nine-team World Test Championship (WTC) table standings.

Fortunately for South Africa's hopes of climbing up the table and contesting the final of the WTC next year, their opponents are at the foot of the table.

Unlike the Proteas, however, the West Indies have actually been playing Test cricket.

The Caribbean side were recently whitewashed 3-0 by England in England.

"They've been playing some cricket....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.