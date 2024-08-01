South Africa: Rabies Outbreak in Cape Fur Seals - Navigating a New South African Reality

31 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Gunnar Oberhosel

The recent discovery of rabies in seals has sent a shockwave through the ocean-users' community. Is this the missing puzzle piece that could explain their behavioural change?

Listen to this article 6 min Listen to this article 6 min For years, Cape fur seals have displayed unusual behaviour -- getting unnervingly close to swimmers, chasing scuba divers to the surface, and inflicting severe bite wounds on freedivers. The recent discovery of rabies in seals has sent a shockwave through the ocean-users' community. Is this the missing puzzle piece that could explain their behavioural change?

Seal health before rabies

Until four years ago, no data on seal health existed, leaving a significant gap in understanding the diseases affecting their populations. Sea Search, a collective of marine mammal scientists, began investigating seal health after observing unusual behaviour and health issues, including increased aggression, pup die-offs, and mass abortions.

The population of Cape fur seals ranges between 1,7 and 2,1 million, spanning an approximately 2,800km-long coastline from southern Angola to Plettenberg Bay -- a vast stretch of land, often inaccessible to researchers.

advertisementDon't want to see this? Remove adsSeal mortality is naturally high, with approximately 40% of pups dying in their first year due to various natural causes. Tests revealed significant levels of domoic acid, a neurotoxin, in many seals. This toxin, produced during harmful algal blooms, accumulates in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.