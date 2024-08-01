South Africa: GNU of Rivals - Ministers Trying to Outshine One Another Can Improve Overall Governance

As the ANC's top leadership discusses the election result and the new coalition government, there are already indications of how some parties have much to lose from the new arrangement -- and it appears that some ANC ministers are concerned about DA ministers outshining them. This is not necessarily a bad thing.

On Wednesday, News24 published a report suggesting that some ANC ministers were concerned that DA ministers were going to make them appear incompetent.

It appears that, in particular, they were concerned that the DA's strategic communication machinery would be very effective.

The fact that the ANC rushed out a statement before 10.30am on Wednesday denying the report suggests that the story stung.

The party's concern about this issue may be well founded.

The DA has campaigned for years on the claim that it has a better service delivery track record than the ANC, whose individual officeholders can expect a concentrated effort from the former main opposition party to do better in the national government.

There are examples where people deployed by the ANC in Cabinet have simply done nothing.

Mildred Oliphant was the minister of labour for five years. In all of that time, she did not attend one single meeting of the parliamentary portfolio committee.

Her excuse was that she was not formally invited.

Also, the DA ministers in government for the first time are likely to be...