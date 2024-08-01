South Africa: GNU of Rivals - Ministers Trying to Outshine One Another Can Improve Overall Governance

1 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Stephen Grootes

As the ANC's top leadership discusses the election result and the new coalition government, there are already indications of how some parties have much to lose from the new arrangement -- and it appears that some ANC ministers are concerned about DA ministers outshining them. This is not necessarily a bad thing.

Listen to this article 6 min Listen to this article 6 min On Wednesday, News24 published a report suggesting that some ANC ministers were concerned that DA ministers were going to make them appear incompetent.

It appears that, in particular, they were concerned that the DA's strategic communication machinery would be very effective.

advertisementDon't want to see this? Remove adsThe fact that the ANC rushed out a statement before 10.30am on Wednesday denying the report suggests that the story stung.

The party's concern about this issue may be well founded.

The DA has campaigned for years on the claim that it has a better service delivery track record than the ANC, whose individual officeholders can expect a concentrated effort from the former main opposition party to do better in the national government.

There are examples where people deployed by the ANC in Cabinet have simply done nothing.

Mildred Oliphant was the minister of labour for five years. In all of that time, she did not attend one single meeting of the parliamentary portfolio committee.

Her excuse was that she was not formally invited.

Also, the DA ministers in government for the first time are likely to be...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.