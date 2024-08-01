Rwanda's Hope Butera Lands Major Hoops Deal in Spain

Rwandan center Hope Butera will have her first experience in Europe's professional basketball when she joins Spain's CAB Estepona in the upcoming season.

Butera, arguably best defensive player in Rwandan women's basketball, landed the contract after impressive performances during her time at Florida International and South Georgia Tech in the United States.

Her signing, CAB Estepona said, is a commitment to youth and international talent.

Butera's trade to Spain also comes a year after helping Rwanda women to reach the semi-finals of the 2023 FIBA Women's Afrobasket for the first time in country's history.

Standing at approximately 1.90m, Butera has previously been described as a two-way player both on the defense and offensive side of the basketball court.

The 23-year-old has garnered several accolades in her professional career thanks, in large part, to her mobility, looking to attack the rim and shoot from medium or behind the arc.

Butera made her debut in the Rwandan women's senior team in 2019 and she has since not missed an international callup.

Besides playing for the senior national team, Butera also previously featured for junior national teams. For example, in 2016, she was part of Rwanda's U18 team that finished fourth in the FIBA U-18 Women's African Championships.