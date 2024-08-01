Rwanda's Hope Butera Lands Major Hoops Deal in Spain

31 July 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwandan center Hope Butera will have her first experience in Europe's professional basketball when she joins Spain's CAB Estepona in the upcoming season.

Butera, arguably best defensive player in Rwandan women's basketball, landed the contract after impressive performances during her time at Florida International and South Georgia Tech in the United States.

Her signing, CAB Estepona said, is a commitment to youth and international talent.

Butera's trade to Spain also comes a year after helping Rwanda women to reach the semi-finals of the 2023 FIBA Women's Afrobasket for the first time in country's history.

ALSO READ: Basketball: Hope Butera joins Idaho Vandals

Standing at approximately 1.90m, Butera has previously been described as a two-way player both on the defense and offensive side of the basketball court.

The 23-year-old has garnered several accolades in her professional career thanks, in large part, to her mobility, looking to attack the rim and shoot from medium or behind the arc.

Butera made her debut in the Rwandan women's senior team in 2019 and she has since not missed an international callup.

Besides playing for the senior national team, Butera also previously featured for junior national teams. For example, in 2016, she was part of Rwanda's U18 team that finished fourth in the FIBA U-18 Women's African Championships.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.