Rwanda: Court of Appeal Sentences Wenceslas Twagirayezu to 20 Years for Genocide

31 July 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

The Court of Appeal in Kigali on July 31 found Wenceslas Twagirayezu, a 56-year-old former teacher, guilty of participation in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda and sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

Earlier this year, the High Court Chamber for International Crimes (HCCIC) had acquitted Twagirayezu, a decision that the prosecution immediately appealed.

Twagirayezu, who was a teacher at College Baptiste Gacuba II in Gisenyi (now Rubavu District), was accused of participating in killings on April 7, 8, and 9, in 1994, in different parts of Gisenyi, including Busasamana and Gacamena, where many Tutsi perished. In the appeal's verdict, he was found guilty of genocide and crimes against humanity.

Twagirayezu was extradited from Denmark in 2018 following an indictment and a subsequent arrest warrant issued by the Rwandan prosecution.

