Kenya: Kindiki Defends Police Deployment to Haiti At Start of MPs Vetting

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary nominee Kithure Kindiki has defended the police deployment to Haiti.

While appearing before the National Assembly's vetting committee, Kindiki described it as an international obligation that has not affected local security.

In response to recent nationwide protests, Kindiki revealed he has drafted regulations to manage protest conduct.

Kindiki is the first of the 20 nominees to face the National Assembly Committee on Appointments, chaired by Speaker Moses Wetangula, starting this hour.

Health nominee Debra Mlongo Barasa is scheduled for 10 am, followed by Lands and Urban Housing nominee Alice Wahome at noon.

Education nominee Julius Migos Ogamba will be vetted at 3 pm, and Defense nominee Roselinda Soipan Tuya will conclude the day's sessions at 5 pm.

Nominees will answer MPs' questions regarding their suitability for their respective positions, ultimately determining their approval or rejection for formal appointment.

