Kenya: Kindiki Defends Police Deployment to Haiti At Start of MPs Vetting

1 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary nominee Kithure Kindiki has defended the police deployment to Haiti.

While appearing before the National Assembly's vetting committee, Kindiki described it as an international obligation that has not affected local security.

In response to recent nationwide protests, Kindiki revealed he has drafted regulations to manage protest conduct.

Kindiki is the first of the 20 nominees to face the National Assembly Committee on Appointments, chaired by Speaker Moses Wetangula, starting this hour.

Health nominee Debra Mlongo Barasa is scheduled for 10 am, followed by Lands and Urban Housing nominee Alice Wahome at noon.

Education nominee Julius Migos Ogamba will be vetted at 3 pm, and Defense nominee Roselinda Soipan Tuya will conclude the day's sessions at 5 pm.

Nominees will answer MPs' questions regarding their suitability for their respective positions, ultimately determining their approval or rejection for formal appointment.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.